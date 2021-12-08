Madhya Pradesh: Farmers grapple with fertiliser crisis

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers are grappling with acute shortage of fertiliser at distribution centres of corporative societies. Farmers have accused government officials of black marketing urea fertilisers. With a majority of cooperative societies running dry, farmers have been running from the pillar to the post to get fertiliser.

Farmers are forced to buy fertiliser from private traders at high rate.

Shortage of the fertiliser has been a major issue as long queues are seen outside private and government centres in the town. Farmers have been struggling with shortage of fertilisers for the last few months but the entire government is busy making panchayat election arrangement.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:23 PM IST