Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Express Outrage Over Freezing Bank Accounts Of Defaulters | FP Photo

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers, along with Congress leaders, expressed their outrage over the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company's recent decision to freeze the bank accounts of defaulters. On Friday, the Block Congress Committee of Malhargarh, accompanied by local farmers, submitted a memorandum to SDO Ravindra Parmar and divisional engineer Jaipal Singh Thakur, demanding the immediate repeal of what they termed a 'black law.'

Block Congress president Anil Sharma criticised the electricity distribution company's actions as dictatorial, emphasising that the freezing of personal accounts of defaulting farmers is unjust. He pointed out the disparity in treatment between farmers and big industrialists, who owe substantial amounts yet face no stringent actions.

"The needle is hanged while the sword is pardoned," he declared, highlighting the injustices faced by farmers, labourers and small traders who are already struggling under economic pressure. With inflation soaring and unseasonal rains devastating crops, farmers are in dire financial straits, often unable to secure fair prices for their produce.

Sharma insisted that if the hold on their accounts were lifted, farmers would be able to pay their dues promptly. Following the memorandum submission, Congress leaders also met with divisional engineer Thakur to reiterate their demands.

District Congress vice president Ajit Kumth raised concerns about domestic consumers receiving inflated bills despite switching to energy-efficient LEDs. The event saw the participation of various Congress leaders and a large contingent of farmers, all united in their call for justice and fair treatment.