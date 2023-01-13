Madhya Pradesh: Farmers demand crop loss compensation in Khargone

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of Dabad village have urged the district administration to give long-delayed compensation of soybean crop loss due to NTPC pipeline overflow in their fields. Farmers claimthat a Narmada pipeline laid by NTPC (Selda) is passing through their agricultural land. Due to the overflow of the water, the top layer of the fertile soil of 4-5 acres of land has been washed away reducing the fertility of the soil that has adversely affected crop yield on this patch of land while soybean crop on 18 acres of land has suffered extensive damage due to overflow of water. Local farmers Kamal Chand Ramlal and Devram Pemaji said that the agricultural land has been registered under the survey number of Dabad village. Local tehsildar, collector, SDM and general manager of NTPC (Selda) have been apprised about crop loss.

As per an official letter, a compensation of Rs 5-6 lakh was announced after Halka patwari conducted a land survey on October 20, 2022 to assess the quantum of destruction caused by the overflow of pipeline water. Farmers are still waiting to receive compensation amount from NTPC. Farmers claimed that a complaint was even made to the district collector on December 27, 2022, in this regard.

They have threatened to hold demonstration if compensation is not given within the stipulated time period. On the other hand, NTPC officials said no letter regarding compensation for crop losses has been received till now. Tehsildar Shivram Kanase assured that compensation approved under guidelines would be given to farmers.