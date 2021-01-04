Madhya Pradesh: Farmers create ruckus at Bakaner sub-mandi in Dhar district

BAKANER: Farmers created ruckus at Bakaner sub-mandi of Bakaner in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh after being asked to dump sold cotton in ginning factory of Manawar village.
Farmers were agitated as they had been waiting in sub-mandi with their cotton crop for the last four days. Monday was the last day for CCI to buy cotton. They lost patience when they were told that they need to leave sold cotton at ginning factory of Manawar.
Angry farmers parked tractors on state highway resulting in a long traffic jam. On being informed, tehsildar and nayab tehsildar reached Bakaner along with local police. They talked farmers into lifting the blockade. Farmers told the officers that CCI had contract with local ginning factory hence they should be allowed to dump sold cotton there as taking it to Manawar mill would result in unnecessary expenditure.
Manawar ginning factory was black-listed seven years back. Hence, farmers lost their cool when asked to go there. Mandi secretary Laxman Singh Thakur, when contacted, couldn’t give a satisfactory reply. Farmer leaders Gopal Kannauj and Vivek Rathi spoke for farmers and after that CCI started buying cotton.
On receiving the news, former MLA and cabinet minister Ranjana Waghel called CCI official in Indore, SDM of Manawar and CCI official Meena and told them to make arrangements for ginning of cotton in Bakaner itself and farmers won’t go 12 kilometres away to leave the stock.
