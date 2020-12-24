Madhya Pradesh: Farmers can watch PM’s address on mobile phones today



Indore: Thousands of farmers of the district will watch the PM Narendra Modi’s address to farmers on Friday after transferring PM Samman Nidhi in their accounts. Estimated 10,000 farmers of the district will receive

a cash amount of Rs 2000 in their bank account under the scheme.



Prime Minister Modi will distribute Rs 18,000 crore to the farmers of

the country under the "PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana" of the Union

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture

Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on Friday.



About 78 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh are also the

beneficiaries of "PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana" and an installment is

to be provided to the beneficiaries of the state from this amount. In

the district there are 85000 eligible farmers. But yet it’s not clear

that how many of them will be getting Rs 2000. However, official

sources informed that over 10,000 famers of the district will be

getting the amount.



Vijay Chourasia, Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department,

informed that for the more and more participation of the farmers of

the district we are organizing program for the farmers to watch the

address of PM Modi and CM Chouhan live at Depalpur, Sanwer and Mhow.

Beside to that the link of the PM and CM Program have been sent to

over thousands of farmers of the district.



This program will start from 11.00 am and will be broadcast on public

program till 11.30 pm. 11.30 to 12.00 noon Chief Minister Shivraj

Singh Chouhan can be heard live on weblink (Webcast gov.in/mp/cm) or

DDMP. Prime Minister Modi's program will be connected through weblink

(https.//pm events. Ncog.gov.in) for 12 live listening in the

afternoon. Participation of public representatives is to be ensured in

organizing this event.