Madhya Pradesh: Farmers block Union minister's convoy over Centre's new laws

Sheopur: A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre scrap three new agri marketing laws.

Tomar was on his way to the district hospital when a dozen farmers blocked his vehicle, an official said.

Tomar spoke to the farmers while being seated in his car, after which the group was removed by the police and the convoy moved ahead, he said.

One of the protesters, Anil Singh, claimed they had demanded time from the administration to meet Tomar but permission was denied.