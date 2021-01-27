Madhya Pradesh: Farmer tries to immolate self in Dewas during CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's public gathering

Narrating his plight, Anup Singh Hada accused Ashta sub-divisional officer (police) in Sehore district of taking away his three tractors, respectively from him, his brother and one other, forcibly on January 24.

He claimed that on January 25, he lodged his complaint to Dewas superintendent of police since his village falls under Dewas jurisdiction, but to no avail.

Failing to get back his tractor, he decided to take the extreme step aiming to grab CM's attention. He said that he brought a matchbox, a cigarette and kerosene in water bottle to end his life.