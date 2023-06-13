Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Interest Waiver Scheme Certificates Distributed In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Adim Jati Seva Sahkari Samiti distributed certificates of the chief minister farmer interest waiver scheme to farmers in Khurmabad village of Sendhwa on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on May 14, launched a farmer loan interest waiver scheme that he claimed would benefit over 11 lakh farmers in the state. The farming community was happy with the relief received as a result of the scheme.

The state government would waive interest of more than Rs 2,200 crores and this amount would be reimbursed by the state government. Former BJP district general secretary Trilok Malviya, former Khurmabad sarpanch Himmat Singh, Amar Sing, Khurmabad sarpanch Ramesh, Rajaram Kamod, Jagdish Patel, organisation administrators Bablu Chauhan, Chandrakant Chauhan and Subhash Malviya were present as the guest. Aastar Senani proposed the vote of thanks.