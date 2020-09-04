Madhya Pradesh: Farmer hangs self, kin blame crop destruction due to rains

A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Chandeli Toria village in Niwadi in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

Pyarelal Yadav (60) was found hanging from a tree on his farm plot, said Prithvipur police station in-charge Narendra Tripathi.

While the deceased's son Roop Singh said the cause could have been destruction of crops on 15 acres due to recent rains, Tripath said the exact case would be known after a probe.

"My father was tense because of the damaged crops as well as high power bills. He was expecting to earn Rs 1.5 lakh from the crops but the rains destroyed everything," Roop Singh said.