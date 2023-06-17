Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Ends Life After Contractor Destroys Crop In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old farmer committed suicide by hanging himself at his farm on Saturday in Bakhari village of Shahpur town. Sources claimed that he was sore after a contractor destroyed his banana crop with a JCB.

He was identified as Chetan Lande. As soon as the news spread, Congress workers reached the spot and protested against the contractor.

State Congress general secretary Ajay Singh Raghuvanshi said that a contractor illegally damaged banana produce of Chetan on the pretext of constructing a barrage. Raghuvanshi and other workers alleged that the contractor did not have permission to build a barrage in Bakhari village.

Chetan’s relatives also protested against contractor’s action by placing the body on Shahpur Road. Raghuvanshi demanded that the matter be investigated by a retired magistrate. He also wanted the government to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased. He further said that a case of abetment to suicide be lodged against the contractor.

Tehsildar Nitin Chauhan also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He said that the matter was being investigated and action would be taken after investigation.