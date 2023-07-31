Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies Of Electrocution In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies Of Electrocution In Srdarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Prdaesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a 25-year-old farmer named Mukesh Bhabhar lost his life by getting electrocuted at his own farm on Sunday.

Mukesh was spraying insecticides on his crops when a fallen electric pole, neglected for more than 20 days, caused the fatal incident. It sparked outrage among the local community, leading to a protest and road blockade at Phoolgavdi Four Lane Chowkdi.

Aggrieved relatives of the deceased, along with other villagers, blocked the road for two hours and expressed their anger over the negligence of the Electricity Board, holding them responsible for Mukesh's untimely demise.

According to their allegation, the electricity board was informed about the fallen pole multiple times and a junior officer, Anil Amode, and lineman Vinod Chauhan were even sent to inspect it.

However, despite being aware of the issue, the necessary repairs were not carried out, nor was the power supply to the pole shut down, leading to the fatal incident.

The situation became intense when the former Union minister and Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria was stopped during the road blockade. Bhuria, upon learning about the tragic event, engaged in discussions with the residents present and took the matter seriously.

He called upon tehsildar Deepali Jadhav and station in-charge Pradeep Khanna, who was also present at the spot, to provide immediate financial assistance to the deceased family. Joining the protest, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal expressed his displeasure over the negligence displayed by the Electricity Board.