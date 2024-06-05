Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Defrauded Of Rs 9L Kisan Credit Card Loan In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer family of Thuriya village has been defrauded of a Rs 9 lakh Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan obtained by miscreants on fake documents from IDBI Bank.

The aggrieved farmer Kailash Bagari and his wife Chander Bagari shared their ordeal saying that an imposter managed to secure a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan amounting to a staggering Rs 9 lakh by submitting counterfeit documents purportedly linked to their land survey number 866/1.

The scam, meticulously crafted with false information and bogus paperwork, went undetected until the farmer attempted to obtain a loan from HDFC Bank, only to discover the grim reality.

Despite lodging a formal complaint with SDOP Shabera Ansari, on May 6, 2024, no tangible action has been taken thus far, leaving the distressed family in a state of despair. Upset with this, the farmer now approached a local court.

Advocate Zahid Khan Multani said that the case should have been registered under Sections 420, 67, and 68, but no action was taken in the case. The branch manager of the Karadia branch of IDBI Bank, Sumit Kushwaha, has refused to provide any substantial information regarding the loan transaction. Despite repeated inquiries, the bank has maintained a veil of silence.