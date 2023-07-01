Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Couple Injured In Leopard Attack | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer couple in Chaubra village, Dhar district, was attacked by a wild animal while tending to their field. Pahar Singh and Mannibai sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Sardarpur.

Local villagers suspect it to be a leopard attack. The forest department has deployed a team to investigate. Villagers were warned against venturing into the forest.

The couple was preparing to sow their field when a wild animal targeted Mannibai, striking her with its paw. Pahar Singh tried to protect his wife using sticks and stones. The leopard later tried to target Pahar Singh's head.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Education Department Mulls Shutting Down Of Sankul System

Tiger's Presence Is Threatening The Villagers

Neighbouring villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing Mannibai's cries, but by then the leopard had disappeared into the dense jungle. Village representative Bansingh Grewal confirmed the couple's statement that a leopard was responsible for the attack.

Leopard sightings in the nearby Dahi area have added to villagers' anxiety. Forest team found leopard pugmarks. Though the leopard didn’t harm anyone in Pithanpur village, its presence in two separate areas within a single day has created panic.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and urging villagers to exercise caution while working in their fields.