Madhya Pradesh: Farewell Given To Barwani SDM Dhangar

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-warming display of gratitude and appreciation, a farewell was organised by juniors and colleagues of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar, following his transfer to Indore.

The event, held at Shubham Palace, was attended by government officials, community leaders and well-wishers who came together to bid farewell to the civil servant who left an indelible mark on the community during his tenure.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, with his impeccable dedication and unwavering commitment to public service, won the hearts of the people of Barwani, said a co-worker. Dhangar expressed his heartfelt thanks to everyone present and recounted the moments shared with the people of Barwani.

He stated, "The love and support of the people of Barwani was the driving force throughout my tenure here. I am humbled by the kind words and gestures today. My time in Barwani will forever hold a special place in my heart."

