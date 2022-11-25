Madhya Pradesh: Family members tide over grief, donate eyes of accident victim

Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example of humanity, family members of Subhashchandra Bhandari donated his eyes after he died on the way to Baroda.

Bhandari along with his wife Manorama Bhandari and a farmer Kalu, son of MansinghDodiar met with in an accident when a truck loaded with limestone hit them at a railway crossing in Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district on Thursday.

Bhandari’s wife Manorama and farmer Kalu died on the spot, while he was severely injured and was referred to Baroda hospital from the Petlawad primary health centre. He died on the way to Baroda.

After losing two of their near-and-dear in an accident, Bhandari family members immediately decided to donate Subhashchandra’s eyes. They called Barnagar-based Geeta Nyas Samiti. The team rushed to Petlawad and completed all the formalities.

Later, Subhashchandra and his wife Manorama were cremated together. The entire village lauded Bhandari family's initiative.