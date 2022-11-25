e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Family members tide over grief, donate eyes of accident victim

Madhya Pradesh: Family members tide over grief, donate eyes of accident victim

Bhandari’s wife Manorama and farmer Kalu died on the spot, while he was severely injured and was referred to Baroda hospital from the Petlawad primary health centre. He died on the way to Baroda

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example of humanity, family members of Subhashchandra Bhandari donated his eyes after he died on the way to Baroda.

Bhandari along with his wife Manorama Bhandari and a farmer Kalu, son of MansinghDodiar met with in an accident when a truck loaded with limestone hit them at a railway crossing in Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district on Thursday.

Bhandari’s wife Manorama and farmer Kalu died on the spot, while he was severely injured and was referred to Baroda hospital from the Petlawad primary health centre. He died on the way to Baroda.

After losing two of their near-and-dear in an accident, Bhandari family members immediately decided to donate Subhashchandra’s eyes. They called Barnagar-based Geeta Nyas Samiti. The team rushed to Petlawad and completed all the formalities.

Later, Subhashchandra and his wife Manorama were cremated together. The entire village lauded Bhandari family's initiative.

Read Also
Meghnagar: PMGKY, CM Ration Yojana take a major blow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Demand to extend last date of VAT assessment to Jan 31

Indore: Demand to extend last date of VAT assessment to Jan 31

Madhya Pradesh: SDM rushes accident victims to hospital

Madhya Pradesh: SDM rushes accident victims to hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Focus on fuel for 'gadi' instead of Rahul's 'dadhi', says Kanhaiya

Madhya Pradesh: Focus on fuel for 'gadi' instead of Rahul's 'dadhi', says Kanhaiya

Madhya Pradesh: 'Spread information on irrigation system through gram sabhas'

Madhya Pradesh: 'Spread information on irrigation system through gram sabhas'

Madhya Pradesh: BJP accuses CMO of irregular payment of Rs 19 lakh

Madhya Pradesh: BJP accuses CMO of irregular payment of Rs 19 lakh