Madhya Pradesh: Family members assault woman on refusal to engage in sex trade in Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A married Bachara woman was brutally assaulted by family members when she refused to continue the so-called traditional sex trade of the community. The 30-year-old woman was found tied at her parental place in Dodhar village. She was rescued by cops and her husband, who managed to trace her. A case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the family members of the woman at Ringnod Police Station, Ratlam.

Members of Bachara community, who operate family-based prostitution for livelihood, consider the birth of a girl auspicious as it means another breadwinner for the family. For the community, which is mainly settled in Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts of Madhya Pradesh, prostitution is a way of life, passed down from generation to generation and young girls are groomed to become prostitutes as male members mostly live off their earnings.

According to the husband of the victim, he and her wife settled in Indore after breaking free from the chains of their disgusting tradition. His wife was called back to Dodhar by her mother for a family gathering. On this pretext, the victim’s mother and brother forced her to indulge in sex trade. When she refused, her family members assaulted her and kept her tied in the house. Ringnod station in charge Neeraj Sarwan said that the police department is investigating the matter.