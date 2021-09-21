Madhya Pradesh: Family dispute erupts over converted man’s funeral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The kin of a dead man who was born in a Hindu family but converted to Islam argued over his funeral rituals at a morgue on Monday. The police intervened in the matter to help them reach a mutual agreement.

Police official S-I Mahesh Shrivastava said that the 48-year-old man, whose name was Salim Khan according to his Aadhaar card and voter’s ID card, had been born Prakash Malviya in a Hindu household in Dewas, but converted to Islam a few decades ago.

“While the man’s mother, Soram Bai, wanted him to be cremated as per Vedic rituals, his wife, Haroon Bi, and his daughter, Rani Sheikh, wanted him to be buried according to Islamic customs,” said S-I Shrivastava.

“We settled the argument by getting his body to his paternal home for Hindu rituals and then burial according to Islamic customs. Khan, a dumper driver by profession, died in a hospital in Tejaji Nagar here on Sunday night. His post-mortem report is awaited,” Shrivastava said.

He added that he had got converted to Islam decades ago when he got married to Haroon. He had two children from Haroon.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:22 AM IST