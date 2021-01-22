Madhya Pradesh: Fair price shop sealed in Barwani, FIR against three

Barwani: Acting on a complaint of junior food supply officer, an FIR was registered against three persons, including a fair price shop (FPS) owner at Anjarda, FPS salesman and society manager. The case was lodged after foodgrain and several rations cards were recovered from the shop.

Those booked for irregularities includes store owner Bhagirath Dudway, salesman Jamil Khan and society manager Shankar Singh Chahan.

During a joint action of Revenue and Food Department on January 18, junior supply officer Bhola Mandloi recovered 742 bags (379.68 quintals) of wheat and 90 ration cards from a grocery store in Anjarda village. Foodgrain was meant for PDS beneficiaries. During the raid, team also seized blue kerosene in bulk.

The illegally acquired items were stored in three rooms of the house. Three drums full of kerosene and more than 100 ration cards were also seized. Further investigation is underway.