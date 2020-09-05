Madhya Pradesh: Failing to save her home in anti-encroachment drive, woman consumes poison in Sardarpur

Sardarpur: Chaotic situation prevailed at the anti-encroachment drive site in Sardarpur villager after one 40-year-old woman upset over demolition of her house consumed poison.

Incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the local body anti-encroachment squad led by sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai conducting a drive on the government land near Chawaneshwar Mahadev temple in the village.

Failing to save her home, one Ramkanya, 40, wife of Ramesh consumed poison. She was immediately taken the community health centre, where she is undergoing treatment.

Doctor ML Jain posted at the health centre confirmed the incident. On the other hand, Sardarpur police station incharge Baljeet Singh Bisen said that no such incident has been reported in the village.

Earlier, anti-encroachment squad razed nine out of 20 houses constructed on the government land allotted for the construction of police line. SDM Rai said that team will resume anti-encroachment once again a week after.

Officials informed that after getting a complaint of encroachment on the government land, department has issued notices to those who have constructed structures on the land. Department has given time to remove their stuff from the land within the stipulated time limit mentioned in the notice.