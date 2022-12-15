e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Fadnavis answers media queries, but skips 'crucial' ones in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Fadnavis answers media queries, but skips ‘crucial’ ones in Ujjain

Maha’s Dy CM in Mahakal’s Darbar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File pic
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the court of Baba Mahakal on Wednesday and offered prayers in the Garbh Grah wearing sola (unstitched cloth).

Coming out of the temple, Fadnavis responded to media queries, however, evaded replies to the crucial ones.

Fadnavis is an ardent devotee of Baba Mahakal and has come many times for the darshan. On Wednesday too, he visited Mahakal to seek the darshan of Rajadhiraj Baba.

Later speaking to media persons outside the temple, the Maharashtra leader said that he experienced immense energy after coming to the temple. He also praised the work of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’. When the media questioned him about Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Vaishno Devi, the BJP leader said that if he had gone there with reverence then it was good.

He refused to say anything about Indore’s BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola’s protest against the film Pathan. Besides, he also did not comment when he was questioned about the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra.

