Madhya Pradesh: Faculty Development Program on teaching-learning through ICT starts at Holkar College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-day faculty development programme (FDP) on teaching / learning through ICT under New Education Policy was kick-started by Electronics Department of Government Holkar Science College on Thursday.

While inaugurating the programme, college principal Prof Suresh T Silawat said that it is important to organise FDPs in view of NEP. “Teachers need to be trained as per NEP so it is crucial to hold FDPs,” he added.

Silawat, who was also chief guest of the function, said that he was sure that teachers will provide education to the students keeping in view the new dimensions of higher education by making full use of the learning facilities developed by the college with full sincerity.

FDP coordinator Dr RC Dixit said that optimum use of facilities can be done as well as learning management system can be developed through FDP.

Keynote speaker of the programme, Prof K Srinivasan gave information about NEP’s elements of blended teaching and blended learning that involves course designing, course development, dialogue with students etc.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:44 AM IST