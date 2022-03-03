Madhya Pradesh: Faces light up as Nagda's daughter returns from Ukraine

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Thursday brought massive relief for Irfan Mansoori and his family as his daughter Shifa Mansoori, pursuing medical studies from Ukraine landed in the town. As soon as Shifa alighted from the Avantika Express from Mumbai, she tightly hugged her mother Yasmin with tears of joy and happiness streaming down the eyes of both the mother and the daughter.

Narrating her seven-day nightmarish experience in the war-torn country, Shifa said that there are continuous attacks within Ukraine. On hearing the siren, they had to go straight to the bunker. In the bunker, there was no arrangement for food and water and they had to stay put there sometime for six to eight hours until the bombing stopped. Shifa and her parents praised the Government of India along with local MP Anil Firoziaís efforts.

Yasmin who was worried about her daughter had no words to express her happiness. She kissed her daughter on the forehead. Shifa is studying MBBS from Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University of Ukraine. Because of the war, she was trapped in Vinnitsa city.

Talking about the situation prevailing there, Shifa said not only she, but all students there are facing a tough time due to war.

We managed with whatever resources we had but they finished in the course of time.

Though we had enough money to purchase the necessary items, but all markets were overcrowded as no one knew how much time they had to remain in the bunkers. Besides, the whole banking system and ATMs have collapsed, so we were not in a position to withdraw money.

Shifa's mother Yasmin told that on February 26, she had contacted MP Firozia and narrated her plight to him. Yasmin also expressed gratitude towards MP Firozia for his efforts. During this, the unorganized worker board former president Sultan Singh Shekhawat, MP representative Prakash Jain, MP Congress committee member representative Basant Malpani welcomed Shifa. MP representative Jain said that the MP is also a member of the Committee of the Foreign Ministry.

ALSO READ Piaggio enters MP market with first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:23 PM IST