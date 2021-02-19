Madhya Pradesh: Expelled better in Nagda razed to the ground under police-run campaign against illegal activities

Nagda: Nagda police took big action against a bettor on Thursday and razed off his house located at Shri Ram Colony. This action of the police became the talk of the town and its effect were visible on the betting market as well. Many bettors have disappeared and many have left Nagda as per sources.

The bettor on whom the police took action was expelled out of the district, still, he was conducting betting from his home from where a couple of days ago police had seized Rs 40,000 and betting materials. Police had taken betting operator Deepak and his father and brother in custody then. Both the brothers are still in jail though the father came out on bail and started betting practices from his house again.

When police came to know about this, they decided to take action and on Thursday they razed the residence of Deepak Jain with the help of municipal staff and a JCB. The police registered a case and took action under The Public Gambling Act.

The police are running a campaign against illegal activities on district level nowadays. The action was taken by SDM Ashutosh Goswami, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, Station Incharge Shyam Chandra Sharma, Birlagram Station Incharge Hemant Singh Jadon and CMO Bhavishya Kumar Khobragadhe on the orders of the collector.