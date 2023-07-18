Madhya Pradesh: Exercise Equipments Distributed Among 42 Gyms

FPJ

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Meeting and character building seminar of Arya Veer Dal Youth Organisation concluded at Local Gautam Labdhi Manglik Complex.

Thousands of youth participated in the event that began with group song dedicated to Maharana Pratap. State in-charge Pratap Singh Arya, in his address, said that currently 42 branches (gyms) of the organisation were being efficiently run under Jharda region.

The organisation helps treat drug dependence and help the youth stay on track with various physical exercises. Manohar Singh Anjana urged youth to defend mother India’s unity, integrity. Gym equipments were distributed among 42 gyms under Jharda region. Kashiram Arya Anal, Bhushan Dhanodkar, Rajesh Arya, Dev Singh Tanwar and district panchayat member Shyam Singh Chouhan graced the event as chief guest.

The event was conducted by Shreeram Sharma while state in-charge Arya delivered vote of thanks. The event concluded with mass feast.

