Madhya Pradesh: Excise Officer Suspended For Negligence In Election Duty In Agar

Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Negligence in election duty led to the immediate suspension of assistant district excise officer Jitendra Singh Alave in Agar. Ujjain divisional commissioner Dr Sanjay Goyal took this action as per order issued by Agar-Malwa district collector and election officer Raghvendra Singh.

Alave was assigned the role of liaison officer for coordinating reports and other election-related tasks under the supervision of general observer SK Meena. His suspension stems from allegations of neglectful and disorderly conduct in the execution of his duties, along with lack of loyalty to work.

Furthermore, the Susner assembly constituency-165 returning officer had verbally instructed Alave to maintain a composed and coordinated demeanour when interacting with the public.

However, he allegedly displayed intemperate behaviour in front of the general audience, demonstrating carelessness and indifference towards his official duties. Such negligence in fulfilling election duties is deemed a violation of Civil Services Rules 1965.

In light of this, Alave was suspended immediately, exercising the authority granted by Rule 9 (1) (a) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules 1966.

According to Goyal, this suspension serves as a stern reminder of the importance of diligent and responsible conduct during election-related duties.