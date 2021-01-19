Madhya Pradesh: Excise, food and drug department teams inspect two firms in Indore

Indore: A joint team of excise and food and drug department inspected two firms in Vijay Nagar area and made panchnama on Tuesday.

Sub inspector (excise) Meera Singh said a team along with Bhoi Mohalla incharge Nitin Ashapure, SI BD Ahirwar visited Saimer Farma and Beli Farma for inspection. The team checked DS 4 and RS 2B licence of both the companies. The team also checked same licences of Bio-Farma Private Limited in Sanwer area.

The teams also checked other things to assure that companies are following the guidelines. They also checked a few medical stores to check that no prohibited medicines are in stock.

Excise department seizes liquor, raw material worth Rs 70,000: A team of excise department led by sub inspector (excise) Manohar Khare on Tuesday raided several business establishments near Depalpur. The team collectively seized 10 litres of illicit liquor and 850 kilograms of raw material used in making country-made liquor. The total cost of seized items is Rs 70,000. The team also registered five cases against five people under Excise Act.