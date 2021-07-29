Madhya Pradesh: Excise department, police laxity behind spurious liquor supply, claims Congress MLA Sachin Birla

Sanawad: Congress MLA Sachin Birla from Sanawad – Barwah assembly constituency in Khargone district accused local police and excise department officials of transforming Baswa village into a major center for manufacturing and supply of illicit liquor.

Baswa village on Indore – Icchapur state highway is situated barely six-kilometer away from Sanawad tehsil headquarters. The village is also closed to Dhakalgaon, from where two persons died under mysterious circumstances at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday afternoon, MLA Birla accused that despite two deaths due to spurious liquor, the excise and police have not considered it appropriate to go to Baswa and investigate the matter.

Birla expressed surprise that despite the death of two youths due to spurious liquor, the Excise and Police have not searched road-side dhabas, gumtis and illegal liquor shops in rural areas. Birla said that it is a great irony that apart from the excise and police department, every resident of village suffering from illicit liquor knows who is selling illicit liquor and who is behind it.