Madhya Pradesh: Excise department, police laxity behind spurious liquor supply, claims Congress MLA Sachin Birla

Sanawad: Congress MLA Sachin Birla from Sanawad – Barwah assembly constituency in Khargone district accused local police and excise department officials of transforming Baswa village into a major center for manufacturing and supply of illicit liquor.
Baswa village on Indore – Icchapur state highway is situated barely six-kilometer away from Sanawad tehsil headquarters. The village is also closed to Dhakalgaon, from where two persons died under mysterious circumstances at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.
Addressing media persons here on Thursday afternoon, MLA Birla accused that despite two deaths due to spurious liquor, the excise and police have not considered it appropriate to go to Baswa and investigate the matter.
Birla expressed surprise that despite the death of two youths due to spurious liquor, the Excise and Police have not searched road-side dhabas, gumtis and illegal liquor shops in rural areas. Birla said that it is a great irony that apart from the excise and police department, every resident of village suffering from illicit liquor knows who is selling illicit liquor and who is behind it.
Birla raised question on the Excise and Police Department saying its hard to believe that they are not aware of the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor on such a large scale.
The MLA demanded that this spurious liquor scandal should be thoroughly investigated and accountability should be fixed for the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Action should be taken against the excise and police officers and employees found guilty in the investigation.
Birla added that liquor made in Baswa is being sold through government contracts. Illegal liquor is being sold by packing expensive brand liquor bottles and labeling companies of reputed liquor manufacturers.
Women of village Semrla, Katkoot, Bagda elder, Sorthi Barul, Dhakalgaon, Bangarda, Bamangaon, Baswa, Malgaon, Amba, Kedarnath, Delgaon, Bedia, Raverkhedi of Barwah assembly constituency have demanded a ban on illegal liquor sale in front of MLA Birla.
The MLA said that he had told the police and the Excise Department many times about illegal liquor, but to no avail so far. The MLA said that it appears that the Excise and Police Department is waiting for some major accident.