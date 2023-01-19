Madhya Pradesh: 'Excessive use of chemical fertilisers leads to decreased soil fertility'

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel while addressing a group of farmers in Gurjar Bardiya village of Mandsaur district elaborated on the negative effects of chemical fertilisers on agriculture. One of the problems with chemical fertilisers is they seep through the soil into the groundwater, leading to groundwater contamination.

He encouraged farmers to use different methods of natural and organic farming. Members of self-help groups presented Governor with packets of organic fertilisers during the programme.

While addressing the meeting, minister of new and renewable energy and environment Hardeep Singh Dung urged small farmers to turn to organic or natural farming and warned against the dangers of pesticides and imported fertilisers. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to encourage farmers to use natural farming techniques and prevention of sickle cell disease among tribal, he said.

On this occasion, state minister of finance, commercial taxes, planning, economics and statistics Jagdish Deora, MP Sudhir Gupta, collector Gautam Singh and SP Anurag Sujania were also present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Clash between two groups during cricket match in Mandsaur

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)