e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 'Excessive use of chemical fertilisers leads to decreased soil fertility'

Madhya Pradesh: 'Excessive use of chemical fertilisers leads to decreased soil fertility'

He encouraged farmers to use different methods of natural and organic farming. Members of self-help groups presented Governor with packets of organic fertilisers during the programme

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel while addressing a group of farmers in Gurjar Bardiya village of Mandsaur district elaborated on the negative effects of chemical fertilisers on agriculture. One of the problems with chemical fertilisers is they seep through the soil into the groundwater, leading to groundwater contamination.

He encouraged farmers to use different methods of natural and organic farming. Members of self-help groups presented Governor with packets of organic fertilisers during the programme.

While addressing the meeting, minister of new and renewable energy and environment Hardeep Singh Dung urged small farmers to turn to organic or natural farming and warned against the dangers of pesticides and imported fertilisers. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to encourage farmers to use natural farming techniques and prevention of sickle cell disease among tribal, he said.  

On this occasion, state minister of finance, commercial taxes, planning, economics and statistics Jagdish Deora, MP Sudhir Gupta, collector Gautam Singh and SP Anurag Sujania were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Clash between two groups during cricket match in Mandsaur
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers carry out rally, demand compensation for crop loss in Suwasara

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers carry out rally, demand compensation for crop loss in Suwasara

Madhya Pradesh: Truck loaded with 85 quintal Neem logs seized, 2 booked in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Truck loaded with 85 quintal Neem logs seized, 2 booked in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Raise awareness of sickle cell disease among tribals, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Raise awareness of sickle cell disease among tribals, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh: 'Excessive use of chemical fertilisers leads to decreased soil fertility'

Madhya Pradesh: 'Excessive use of chemical fertilisers leads to decreased soil fertility'

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested with 5 stolen bikes, one still at large in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested with 5 stolen bikes, one still at large in Alot