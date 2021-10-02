Madhya Pradesh: Ex-sarpanch jumps before train after hacking wife, mother-in-law

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A small village in Khandwa district witnessed a gruesome incident where an ex-sarpanch hacked to death his wife and her mother-in-law with an axe and later jumped in front of a train following a family dispute. The incident was reported late on Thursday.

The accused attacked two other kin, whose condition is stated to be critical and have been admitted to the district hospital.

Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said that Radheshyam Balahi, ex-village sarpanch first hacked his wife Kalibai and her mother Shayrabai to death and later attacked two other family members Kalu Padri and his wife Reena Bai and fled from the spot. He later jumped in front of a train and ended his life.

SP Singh said that a fight broke out between the accused over some family dispute which escalated to the extent that the accused attacked four people while killing two on the spot.

SP Singh said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been initiated. A team is looking into the matter. Officials said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and actions have been initiated.

