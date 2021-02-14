Madhya Pradesh: Ex-MLA's son Noor Qazi booked for renting out government land in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Burhanpur police on Sunday booked ex-MLA Hamid Qaziís son Noor Qazi for illegally occupying government land and collecting rent against the same. Nimbola police have registered a case against Qazi under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

When informed, Qazi who was busy in a programme attempted to flee from the spot, before arrival of the police.

Matter came to fore on January 22 during removal of illegal Rocky Dhaba owned by drug mafia Sohail Cottonwala, next to Morea Nursery near Utwali Pool in by Transport Nagar.

Officials found one Delhi Hyderabad Dhaba operating on the government land. Dhabba owner Abdul Qadir, son of Nazir Baig filed an application against the drive, claiming that he took this land from Nooruddin Qazi, son of Hameeduddin Qazi, who is claimed to be the owner of this land. Qadir added that he is paying a rent of Rs 6,000 per month and so far he paid total rent of Rs six lakh to him.

Nimbola police found that Rs 6000 per month was charged from Abdul Qadir and his driver Wasim used to collect it every month.