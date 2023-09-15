Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister Questions BJP’s Hypocrisy Over Sanatana Dharma Row

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): As assembly election is inching closer with every passing day, both the ruling BJP and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday accused the BJP of a hidden agenda of targeting Sanatan Dharma for vote bank politics and evading unemployment.

Congress on Friday organised ‘Jan Aakrosh rally’ and farmers' conference at Krishi Upaj Mandi, Badawada under Alot assembly. Verma, who prominently attended the conference, took dig at the ruling party over Sanatan Dharma row.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi was ‘hardcore Sanatani Hindu’ who stuck to his faith and respected other faiths as well. He also accused BJP of having a hidden agenda to target Sanatan Dharma for its vote bank politics. BJP wants to replace the Constitution written by a Dalit with a Constitution based on the ideas of Nathuram Godse.

While addressing the event, MLA Manoj Chawla also turned emotional while addressing the conference.

