Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister Archana Chittnis gets vax jab, asks others to follow suit

Burhanpur: Former Cabinet minister and senior BJP leader from Burhanpur, Archana Chittnis on Thursday visited vaccination centre to get first anti-corona vaccine jab along with other public representatives.

Chittnis and other public representatives visited government district hospital. Not only Chittnis, but her 86-year-old maternal aunt Chandrakanta Dutta and district collector Praveen Singhís mother Pushpa Devi were administered corona vaccine. Chittnis appealed to people to get the vaccine without any doubt.

She said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modiís appeal to people, the vaccination campaign in the country has gained momentum. She added that Corona is not to be feared but to fight. Corona is not yet gone, so it is important to follow protocol laid by the health ministry.

BJP leader said that people have defeated Corona by following rules during the lockdown, but now corona cases has started increasing again. We need to be thankful to doctors and scientists of the country who manufactured the vaccine within a short period.

In Suwasara, on the second day of vaccination, as many 136 people of above 45-year of age group got themselves vaccinated at community health centre. Shambhuram Maharaj also got himself vaccinated along with others.