Madhya Pradesh: Ex-deputy CM remembered on death anniversary

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-deputy chief minister Jamuna Devi's 11th death anniversary was observed on the instructions of All India Congress Committee secretary and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar on Friday.

State Women Congress president Archana Jaiswal and state secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela paid homage to Jamuna Devi by garlanding her picture.

Jaiswal was welcomed with garland with Women Congress state division general secretary Pushpa Sharma, Vinita Pathak, Gandhwani MLA representative advocate Ajay Singh Thakur. The welcome address in the programme was given by Women Congress Organisation minister Pushpa Sharma. MLA representative Thakur conducted the event and Women Congress district president Padma Ninama proposed vote of thanks.

MP Women Congress president welcomed

MP Women Congress president, Archana Jaiswal, was welcomed by District Congress, District Women Congress and City Congress officials at Labed on Friday. She was on her way to Jobat Assembly of Alirajpur to attend the Ambua Conference, in protest against the extreme inflation, unemployment and atrocities on women. Jaiswal was welcomed by District Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam, Senior Congress leader Prabha Balmukundsingh Gautam, District Women Congress resident Vijeta Trivedi and others, said Congress secretary Ashok Solanki.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:31 AM IST