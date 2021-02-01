Madhya Pradesh: Ex-CM Kamal Nath stirs up Mahidpur administration over local issues

Mahidpur: Ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written to the collector of Ujjain for the repairs of roads, proper management of electric poles, transformers and ever-increasing traffic that is frequently causing accidents in Mahidpur.

Near Bhimakheda bypass road due to the transformer and electric poles installed at the junction of three roads apart from the electric poles near tehsil headquarters, school, bank, bus stand and Binpura road and ever-increasing traffic- many people have lost their lives in the accidents that have become commonplace in the area.

The administration has been apprised of the situation, and also about the deadly potholes but they are just playing the role of a mute spectator, said a local.

The spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Congress and social worker Ashok Navlakha wrote to ex-state CM Kamal Nath in this regard in detail.

As a result, on the directives of Kamal Nath, a letter was sent to the collector of Ujjain for a resolution recently and a copy of the same was sent to Navlakha too.