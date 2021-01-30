Madhya Pradesh: Ex-agriculture minister Sachin Yadav calls upon the youth to join Congress, says BJP ignores poor

Khargone: State former agriculture minister Sachin Yadav called upon the Congress workers to work together to win the civic bodies and the panchayat elections with an overwhelming majority.

Addressing a public gathering at Borawan village in his Kasaravad constituency, Yadav said that the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chauhan of the state has failed on all fronts. The BJP government has only catered to the needs of the capitalists by ignoring the poor.

On this occasion, Yadav also informed about the achievements of the Congress governmentís 15-month tenure and the development work done in Kasrawad constituency.

Taking a dig at the central government over three farm law, Yadav asked the workers to reach out to each polling booth and inform the farmer about these three black laws.

He said that the central government has made these three black laws to benefit Ambani and Adani. Farming will be ruined by these three black laws. Farmers and labourers will also be exploited and destroyed.

MLA Yadav told the Congress workers that elections to the civic bodies and panchayats are to be held in the near future. Give importance to new and young workers in these elections and give them leadership in their hands. Add new and young workers from the Congress party. To strengthen the Congress party to the polling station level, add new and young workers and give them responsibility.

Yadav also felicitated the party workers who worked with deputy chief minister late Subhash Yadav.