Madhya Pradesh: ‘Every student must play at least one sport’

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day annual Sneh-Sammelan-Srijan 2023 was inaugurated at Bherulal Patidar Government Post Graduate College by Arjuna and Vikram Awardee and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Sandhya Agarwal.

The chief guest garlanded the idol of Maa Saraswati and lit the lamp. Principal Dr Shobha Jain and student representative welcomed Agarwal. Dr Rekha Verma, in-charge of the student union gave a welcome speech.

The chief guest while addressing the students said that every student must play at least one game. It keeps the body and mind healthy.

On the occasion, sportspersons and professors who made the college proud in sports in the district, divisional, university, state and all-India level were felicitated. Rangoli, debate, dance and drama were also organised on the same day. Students and professors also gave their expression in the open mic programme. Dr Anita Batham and Dr Archana Agarwal conducted the function and competitions. Dr Kusum Rao expressed the vote of thanks.

