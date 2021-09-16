Madhya Pradesh: Even after paying off bank loan, lease docs not given

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Even after depositing the loan amount in the bank, a beneficiary was not given the lease documents. But, on Monday, when a Congress leader reached the bank and spoke to the manager, he gave an assurance that the lease documents would be handed over to the beneficiary within three to four days.

Kanwarlal Damami, a resident of Banskhedi, said that he had taken a loan from a bank in Pipliyamandi in the name of his wife, Kushalbai. Some loan amount remained pending after a major portiomn of the loan amount was deposited in the bank. The pending amount was deposited in March 2021. On Monday, when he went to the local branch of the bank, the manager allegedly misbehaved with him.

On receiving the information, Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma discussed the matter with SDM Roshni Patidar. Later, Anil Sharma discussed the matter with the bank manager, Rakesh Soni, who said that the beneficiary had a bad Cibil score. The lease documents were in Mandsaur and it would take time to get them, he added. Block president Anil Sharma said the bank had given a ‘no-dues certificate’ to the beneficiary in March, itself. Even after that, the beneficiary was not handed over the lease documents.

