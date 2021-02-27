Madhya Pradesh: Error in transfer order of Pramod Mathur finally fixed, joins as BEO of Sardarpur

Sardarpur: State tribal development department finally fixed the typo error in the transfer order or Pramod Kumar Mathur and with this Sardarpur block's wait to get a new block education officer (BEO) is over.
Mathur who was BEO at Pansemal block of Barwani district was supposed to join on the same post at Sardarpur block of Dhar district. He was set to replace junior high school principal Anand Pathak who holds three key posts, including director of tribal welfare department in Dhar, Manda project officer. But typo error in his transfer orders left no option before him to join as the block development officer (BDO) which has been mentioned in the orders.
Meanwhile, as per the latest orders issued by concerned department, Mathur will join as the BEO, while Pathak was transferred to Pansemal as the block education officer.
Latest development might also put a full stop to the questions over the department functioning here as many raised questions over the orders saying that how could the department make such typo in the orders. Officials claimed that how could the department allow a junior high school principal to hold three key posts despite knowing that it’s against government norms.
Insiders add that Pathak remains cemented on the key posts due to the patronage of Dhar district tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner Brijesh Pandey.
A department official wishing anonymity said that at a time when many government schools in Sadarpur block are facing staff crises and shortage of faculty members and principals, handing over three crucial responsibilities to one junior high school principal is shocking.
According to information, Pathak is a junior high school principal. For the last six years, he is posted as Sardarpur block education officer. During Congress government, he was relieved of his responsibility as a block education officer and was attached to the office of divisional deputy commissioner, tribal welfare department in Indore. Department sources claimed that the difference with Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal was the reason behind Pathak’s transfer.