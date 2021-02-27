Madhya Pradesh: Error in transfer order of Pramod Mathur finally fixed, joins as BEO of Sardarpur

Sardarpur: State tribal development department finally fixed the typo error in the transfer order or Pramod Kumar Mathur and with this Sardarpur block's wait to get a new block education officer (BEO) is over.

Mathur who was BEO at Pansemal block of Barwani district was supposed to join on the same post at Sardarpur block of Dhar district. He was set to replace junior high school principal Anand Pathak who holds three key posts, including director of tribal welfare department in Dhar, Manda project officer. But typo error in his transfer orders left no option before him to join as the block development officer (BDO) which has been mentioned in the orders.