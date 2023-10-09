 Madhya Pradesh: Entrepreneur Fair Held At Maheshwari Vidyalaya
Madhya Pradesh: Entrepreneur Fair Held At Maheshwari Vidyalaya

People enjoyed the fair, did a lot of shopping and won gifts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A fair was held at local Maheshwari Vidyalaya by Maheshwari Mahila Mandal with a resolution to produce budding entrepreneurs. To give a platform to women who work from home, the fair was held to sell their goods.

Around 50 types of stalls were there in the fair, in which jewellery, sarees, suits, home decor items, household items, kitchenware, homemade silver items, westernwear, artistic handwork items were displayed and sold.Also a free dental check-up camp was set up.

Along with this, entertainment programmes, Tambola, lucky draw and gifts were also arranged. A delicious food zone was also arranged. People enjoyed the fair, did a lot of shopping and won gifts.

The chief guest of the programme was Geeta Mundra, president of All India Maheshwari Mahila Mandal, Senior Panchgani of Maheshwari Samaj was present and all the members of Mahila Mandal attended the occasion.

Programme co-ordinator Swati Sharda, Rajni Sodhani, Kiran Maheshwari, Ramila Malani, Kanta Sodhani, Padma Sodhani, and Sita Chechani cooperated. Members of Mahila Mandal and Taruni Mandal were also present.

