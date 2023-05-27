Madhya Pradesh: Ensure rail connectivity to four tribal districts, Solanki urges Vaishnaw

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image credit: Wikipedia

Dhar/ New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP of BJP Sumer Singh Solanki on Saturday urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide railway connectivity to four tribal districts of Nimar region.

In a letter to Vaishnaw, the BJP MP urged the minister to connect the four tribal districts namely Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar with rail link.

"I would like to draw your attention to four tribal districts of Nimar region namely Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar which are deprived of rail facilities even 75 years after independence. If these districts are connected with the railway, then the tribal region of Madhya Pradesh will take to the path of development. Along with this, the government will also earn revenue," Solanki said in the letter.

"Remember that Khandwa to Dhar via Khargone Barwani is 260 kms. The engineering and traffic survey report of the new rail route has been submitted to the Railway Board in 2010," he added.

He stressed that for the development of the tribal area, it was important to approve the new rail route from Khandwa to Dhar via Khargone Barwani on priority basis.

Last week, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all states by June this year.

Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers." Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah on Thursday.

After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable.

"The journey was extremely comfortable and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers," said the Union Minister.

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, several railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha via video conferencing.