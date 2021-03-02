Madhya Pradesh: Ensure good food quality, security and sanitation of hostel students, orders Sardarpur's new BEO

Sardarpur: A day after assuming block education officer's charge, Pramod Kumar Mathur convened a meet of government hostels' superintendent and made it clear that any negligence in the work won't be tolerated under any circumstances.

Mathur joined as BEO here at Sardarpur block of Dhar district and replaced Anand Pathak, a junior high school principal who held three key posts - director of tribal welfare department in Dhar, Manda project officer apart from BEO of Sardarpur block despite knowing that it's against government norms.

Mathur's joining was delayed almost a month after state tribal development department finally fixed the error in the transfer order of Mathur recently. He was BEO at Pansemal block of Barwani district and was supposed to join on the same post at Sardarpur, but a typo in his transfer orders left no option before him to join as the block development officer (BDO) as mentioned in the orders.

Mathur told officers to ensure that students get good quality food as per menu. For any lapse in security and sanitation the officers should be are ready to face strict action, he added.

He told officers to inform him if student face any problem in any subject during exam time. Meanwhile, Anand Pathak who is transferred to the Pansemal block of Barwani district as the block education officer has been relieved on Tuesday. Many education department officials and employees look jubilant after Pathakís transfer, said an official.