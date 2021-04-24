Madhya Pradesh: Engineering workshop owners of Alirajpur donate 12 oxygen cylinders

Alirajpur: Owners of 9 engineering workshops of the town donated 12 oxygen cylinders to Alirajpur District Hospital for treatment of corona patients.

Collector Surbhi Gupta appreciated the gesture of workshop operators and expressed gratitude for their generosity amid this hour of crisis.

Among the Samaritans Ajay Chouhan donated 4 oxygen cylinders while Yahya Khan, Jagdish Kamedia, Rakesh Garana, Lachhu Gaurana, Rajendra Gaurana, Saud Bhai, Narendra Gorana and Pappu Kamedia donated one oxygen cylinder each to the district administration.

Tehsildar KL Tilaware said that we have approached workshop operators to donate oxygen cylinders for the district hospital, Alirajpur and without any delay they provided cylinders for the noble cause.