Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments Irk Commuters, Pilgrims In Omkareshwar | FP Photo

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachments by vendors, hand-push cart owners and vehicles in major markets and on the roads of temple town Omkareshwar has become a nuisance for commuters and pilgrims while the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue.

The encroachers have set up stalls, gumtis (kiosk) in major markets including Gajanan Ashram, Mamleshwar Road and other localities, creating hurdle for pedestrians and pilgrims besides triggering traffic snarls.

According to sources, area near Gajanan Ashram is under control of encroachers causing immense trouble for traders, commuters with no action on the part of administrative officials (despite being aware of the situation).

The vehicles parked in the middle of the road also add to the woes of local residents with a large number of people not parking their vehicles in designated parking lots.

Even the civic authority and the local police are finding it tough to remove encroachments from the government land.

Irked over poor administration, devotees/pilgrims coming here were seen cursing the administration and public representatives.

Being protected by political entities, encroachers get the audacity to set up stalls, kiosks and vehicles on main areas while encroaching on government land worth crores, the sources informed.