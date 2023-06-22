Madhya Pradesh: Employment Assistant Accused Of Corruption

FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Serious allegations of corruption have been levelled against employment assistant Laxman Solanki posted at Bhagypur gram panchayat under Manawar janpad panchayat in Dhar district. As per the allegations levelled against Solanki, he has been accused of corruption of Rs 6.61 lakh in the construction works under the MNREGA scheme.

According to information, Solanki sanctioned the construction work of MNREGA without approval or without the knowledge of the sarpanch or secretary. Panchayat secretary Jailsingh Bhatia informed that Solanki got the administrative approval on the MNREGA portal of the gram panchayat from the secure ID of the sarpanch.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Manawar MLA Loses Cool As Farmers Remind Him Of His Promise

Bhatia informed that Solanki generated fake musters worth lakhs of rupees from Janpad login and committed fraud.

Secretary Bhatia has been continuously giving information about the irregularities being done by the employment assistant to the officials in the meetings of the Janpat Panchayat. However, till date no action has been taken against him and this has raised many questions. Even on Thursday, once again the gram panchayat secretary has given a written notice to the in-charge CEO, tehsildar and has been informed about the irregularity and corruption done by Solanki.