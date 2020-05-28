Madhya Pradesh: Emotional cops make merry, stomp on corona rules

Rajpur: What will you say when the law-keepers turn law breakers? What will you say when the aam aadmi displays more civic sense than the men in khaki... . Amid the ongoing pandemic, even a small gathering has been banned in the country, but Rajpur police team mocking lockdown and social distancing norms, organised a farewell meet and send off for the outgoing police station incharge on Thursday.

Rajpur police station incharge Anil Bamaniya, who is reportedly close to the former state home minister Bala Bachchan has been transferred to Indore.

In a video that went viral, outgoing officer was seen acknowledging people and his team without wearing mask during a farewell meet held in the village.

Later, his colleagues who were "least bothered" to wear masks, mocking social distancing norms carried him on their shoulders and took him to the police jeep.

Among those present were Rajpur police station acting in-charge sub-inspector Ajmer Singh Alawa and other fellow police and traffic personnel.

Meanwhile, as soon as the video went viral and Barwani superintendent of police Daluram Teniwar came to know about the fiasco, taking cognizance into the matter, SP Teniwar suspended Alawa with immediate effect and attached him to the lines.

In the orders, Teniwar admitted to serious violation of social distancing norm.

Notably, Rajpur village which has a population of around 25000 and is situated barely 13 km away from the Agra–Bombay National Highway, so far has remained corona-free... thanks to the alertness of people in the village and their efforts. However with such reckless attitude of the cops, the virus may not be far away!

In Madhya Pradesh, this is not the first time when government officials have flouted social distancing norm. Only a couple of days back, a patwari from Balwada village under Jobat police in Alirajpur district and currently posted in Betul district was booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code for violating a social distancing norms during his wedding procession.