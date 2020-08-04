Madhya Pradesh: Elites from Malwa-Nimar took part in Ayodhya movement, say Saffron leaders

Indore: Ayodhya, an ancient city which has seen tremendous ups-&-down in the past over 500 years, will see the bhoomi-poojan and construction of the Ram temple from Wednesday. This town has a place in the heart of thousands of people of Malwa-Nimar region.

Recalling the Ayodhya Movement, social observers of the region say there were two significant dates - November 9, 1989, when the first ‘Kar Seva’ was started and December 6, 1992, when the second ‘Kar-Seva’ was held for ‘Shilanyas’ of the construction of the Ram Temple.

‘Participation from Malwa region, including the rural areas, in the Ayodhya movement kept on rising. As per some initial estimates during the Shilanyas on December 6, 1992 around 5000 people from the region carrying ‘Ram Shilas’ went to Ayodhya to carry-out ‘Kar-Seva’ there. But the number doubled when an attempt was made to start construction of the temple and an estimated 25,000 people went from this region to Ayodhya’, says Hukumchand Sanwla, VHP, International Vice-President, who was Madhya Bharat Prant organisational secretary of RSS in 90’s.