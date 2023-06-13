Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Sub-Station Being Built For Bawangaja In Dhar

Dhar/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company is constructing a state-of-the-art 33/11 KV sub-station for power supply to the world famous Jain pilgrimage Bawangaja in Barwani district.

The cost of this sub-station being built under RDSS is around Rs 2.5 crore.

State animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, district panchayat president Balwant Singh Patel performed the Bhoomi Pujan on Tuesday for this grid to be built in Barwani Khurd near Bawangaja Tirth.

All three guests described the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments as governments that work for the welfare of the people.

SK Suryavanshi, superintending engineer, Barwani of MPPKVY, said that with the new grid, devotees of Bawangaja Jain pilgrimage area will get electricity with better quality than before.

Along with this, 10,000 people and 500 farmers of 9 villages will be able to get better power supply for irrigation. Executive engineer SR Kharte proposed the vote of thanks at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Rs 47 Cr Interest Waived Off At Kisan Mahakumbh In Dhar