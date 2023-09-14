Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Company MD Visits Omkareshwar

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom managing director Amit Tomar on Thursday visited Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khandwa district and had a crucial meeting with the department officials there.

Tomar also visited the proposed venue near the world's largest 108 feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya being built on Omkar Mountain. He took detailed information about the electricity arrangements of the statue and directed the concerned in-charges.

Electricity for the site will be available from the 33/11 KV substation of Omkareshwar. Tomar also inspected the substation.

Meanwhile, superintending engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain presented information regarding the power distribution systems of Khandwa district, the works of RDSS as well as the Local Repairing Unit (LRU) of transformers.