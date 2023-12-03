Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Energy Minister Tomar Offers Prayers At Achleshwar Mahadev Temple In Gwalior, Claims Big Win

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of counting, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar visited the famous Achleshwar Shiv temple in Gwalior and offered prayers as per the rituals. Tomar claimed his victory in this election.

He said that the public is winning the elections by more votes than 2020. The BJP government is being formed in Madhya Pradesh with a clear majority, he added.

Gurjar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Notably, in the final hours before the ballots for four states are counted, Congress candidate Dilip Gurjar, who represents Nagda Khachrod, was at the entrance of heaven on Sunday morning, fervently praying to God at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in the Ujjain district.

The Congress candidate was shown in a video from his temple run, sitting facing Mahakal (Lord Shiva) and offering prayers with his hands folded and eyes closed.

Leaders from four states likewise made their way to the closest shrines, knowing that their fates were sealed in strong halls.

Prior to the results, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid visits to a number of religious locations.

In Madhya Pradesh, vote counting for all 230 assembly constituency seats got underway on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Across Madhya Pradesh, a total of 64,523 polling places were installed.