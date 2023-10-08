Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman, Son Injured In Jackal Attack In Sardarpur

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid growing concerns of human-wildlife conflict, an elderly woman and son sustained injuries when a jackal attacked her while she was working in her fields here on Sunday morning. They are being treated at the district hospital.

As per reports, the incident was reported in Hathibarla of Dasai village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district when the mother-son duo working in their fields was attacked by a visibly violent jackal.

The victim identified as Jaburi Bai stained severe injuries on her face and both hands. Son Suresh Ganpat also received minor injuries on his legs when he attempted to save his mother from the attack.

As soon as their family members received information about the incident, they rushed them to the district hospital in Dhar, where they have been undergoing medical treatment.

On receiving information about the attack, Gokul Singh Nargesh, beat in-charge of the forest department also reached the district hospital and took stock of the situation.

He also asked the hospital management to ensure best treatment to them. A source said, neither the forest officials nor local residents have been able to trace the jackal so far. Following the attack, the jackal allegedly went back to the forest area.

